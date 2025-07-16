Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $29,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,393,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $182.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

