Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of RSG stock opened at $241.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.36. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.82 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.21.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

