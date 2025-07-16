SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

