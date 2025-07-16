Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 838 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shell by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.9%

Shell stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. Finally, Santander lowered Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

