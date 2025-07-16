Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

