SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Altman Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,047 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 630,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.