Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $408.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.17 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

