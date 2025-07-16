SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.