NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 127,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 92,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

NexOptic Technology Stock Down 33.3%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

