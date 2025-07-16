Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Stock Performance
NYSE SHOP opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.