James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $624.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $630.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.99. The firm has a market cap of $629.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.