Richmond Brothers Inc. Buys 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 2.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 591.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,704,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $215.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

