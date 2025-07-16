Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $218.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

