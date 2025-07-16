Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Comcast by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

