MB Generational Wealth LLC Trims Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

MB Generational Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.4% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DFSE opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $421.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.