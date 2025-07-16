Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 466,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 251,712 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

