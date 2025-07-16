Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Purchases 270 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after buying an additional 390,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,001,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,880,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,439,000 after buying an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

