Stevens Capital Partners Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stevens Capital Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

