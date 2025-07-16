Stevens Capital Partners Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.