Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $31.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

NYSE ACI opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

