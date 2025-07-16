Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 2,250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 3.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NVO stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

