Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – July 15th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, BTCS, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are closely tied to digital assets and blockchain technology—such as cryptocurrency exchanges, mining firms, or firms holding substantial crypto reserves. Unlike buying cryptocurrencies directly, investing in these stocks offers exposure to the broader crypto ecosystem through traditional equity markets, with the potential benefits and risks associated with both corporate performance and the underlying digital-asset market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,143,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,383,574. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,651. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 2,068,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,270. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.22. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of BTCS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 4,792,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,308,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,867. The company has a market capitalization of $468.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.40. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

