SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 299,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RWO opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

