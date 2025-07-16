First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of Visa stock opened at $347.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.11. The company has a market cap of $640.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
