Hager Investment Management Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $347.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.94 and its 200-day moving average is $343.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

