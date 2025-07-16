Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $8.73 million and $95.39 thousand worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 11,691,448 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 11,691,448.93608079. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.74226946 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $96,293.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

