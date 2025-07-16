Contrasting Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) and Its Peers

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – WEST” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Glacier Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Glacier Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Glacier Bancorp Competitors 323 1736 1297 53 2.32

As a group, “BANKS – WEST” companies have a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 16.55% 6.58% 0.76% Glacier Bancorp Competitors 17.70% 9.98% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $1.27 billion $190.14 million 23.83 Glacier Bancorp Competitors $1.05 billion $203.23 million 8.39

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Glacier Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “BANKS – WEST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “BANKS – WEST” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – WEST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 32.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp rivals beat Glacier Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It has 224 locations, including 188 branches and 36 loan or administration offices in 75 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

