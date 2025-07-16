Reviewing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Strawberry Fields REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 82.00% 2.09% 1.96% Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52%

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strawberry Fields REIT has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strawberry Fields REIT 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and Strawberry Fields REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Strawberry Fields REIT has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Strawberry Fields REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $58.43 million 2.90 $91.16 million $0.39 4.05 Strawberry Fields REIT $126.56 million 1.03 $2.50 million $0.58 18.00

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strawberry Fields REIT. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strawberry Fields REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.