James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,327,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5,140.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 258,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,082 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,198,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

