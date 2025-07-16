FWG Holdings LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total transaction of $1,894,677.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,374.26. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $553.37 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.09 and its 200 day moving average is $579.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.