Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

