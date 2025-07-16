Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $41.70 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 551,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,699,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.8%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.