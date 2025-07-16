CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lifted by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $473.28 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,221 shares of company stock valued at $117,687,463 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.