DecisionPoint Financial LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

