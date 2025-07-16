Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 50,824.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.