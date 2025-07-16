Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 6.4%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.31 billion, a PE ratio of 114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.75.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.