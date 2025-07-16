Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

