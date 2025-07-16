LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,002 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.