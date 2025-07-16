Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 0.5% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $398.64 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.79. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

