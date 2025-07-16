James Investment Research Inc. Buys 7,949 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 734.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 135,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,246.07. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,884. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

