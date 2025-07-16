VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 65,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 105,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

