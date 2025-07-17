Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $206,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%

LLY stock opened at $788.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $766.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.91.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.