NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.77 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

