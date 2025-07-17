Members Trust Co Sells 247 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Members Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

MCD stock opened at $298.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.60. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $246.12 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.