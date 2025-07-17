Graypoint LLC Has $29.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VTI stock opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $309.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

