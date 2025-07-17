Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $573.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $577.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.56 and a 200 day moving average of $535.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

