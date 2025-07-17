Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Purchases 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVV opened at $627.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.28. The company has a market cap of $631.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $630.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

