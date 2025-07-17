Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,093,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,062,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $416.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

