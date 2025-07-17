Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $555.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

