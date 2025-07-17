Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,472,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $627.25 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $630.86. The stock has a market cap of $631.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $603.59 and a 200 day moving average of $585.28.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

